Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE
Institutional Trading of LendingTree
LendingTree Trading Up 0.1 %
TREE stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.