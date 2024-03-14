Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREEGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LendingTree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.1 %

TREE stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

