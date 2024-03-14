Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LendingTree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.