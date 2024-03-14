Analysts Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

