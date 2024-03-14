American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 208.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

