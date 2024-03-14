American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

AMT stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 369,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,519. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

