Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 7.7%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 437,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 900,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Altus Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,673 shares of company stock valued at $950,978 in the last ninety days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

