Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 5,449,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,177. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

