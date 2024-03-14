Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.16. 1,150,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,150,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $545.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 227,677 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.