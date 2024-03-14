Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

ATHE stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

