AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 14th total of 2,592,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.7 days.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 74,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

