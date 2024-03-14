Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Alps Alpine stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Alps Alpine
