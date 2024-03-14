Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

Alps Alpine stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Alps Alpine

See Also

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

