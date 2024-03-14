Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

