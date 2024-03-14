Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $41,853.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 9,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

