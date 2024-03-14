Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $144.01. 10,281,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,526,125. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.