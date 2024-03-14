Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins currently has $5.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.18 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $107,390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

