Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Announces GBX 1.30 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance
Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 171.98 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £507.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,910.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.64. Alfa Financial Software has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 203 ($2.60).
About Alfa Financial Software
