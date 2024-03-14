Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Announces GBX 1.30 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 171.98 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £507.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,910.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.64. Alfa Financial Software has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 203 ($2.60).

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

