Albert D Mason Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Shell by 186.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 449,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

