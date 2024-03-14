Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

ET traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 642,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

