Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $698.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,465. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.84.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.