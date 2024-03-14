Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

