AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Insider Acquires £44,300 in Stock

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) insider Tanya Horgan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £44,300 ($56,758.49).

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.12) on Thursday. AIB Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.80 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.12). The firm has a market cap of £10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.83.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,538.46%.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Read More

