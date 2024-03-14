Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 160.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

ADC stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.