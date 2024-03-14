Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on April 12th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 160.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

ADC opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,367. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

