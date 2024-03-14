Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,494 shares of company stock worth $13,055,496. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

A traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $145.33. 418,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

