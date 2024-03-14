Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) COO Jack Anthony Pestello Buys 10,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 41,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,272,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 95,111 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.