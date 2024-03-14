Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 1.9% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 44,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,119. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

