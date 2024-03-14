Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Adrad’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
Adrad Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Adrad Company Profile
