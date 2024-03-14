Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $570.76. 2,812,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.17 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

