Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.01. 1,556,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,729. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.17 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

