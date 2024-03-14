ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

ACAD stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

