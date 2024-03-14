Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $69.31

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.31, but opened at $71.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 472,240 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.