Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Acquires A$12,103.73 in Stock

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman bought 10,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$12,103.73 ($8,015.71).
Abacus Group Price Performance
About Abacus Group
Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.
