AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Up 0.5%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

