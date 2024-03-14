A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2412 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
