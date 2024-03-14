89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 7.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.31. 254,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,336,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.