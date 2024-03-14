750 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enstar Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $299.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.74 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $310.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESGR

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.