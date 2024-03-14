4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
4imprint Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:FOUR opened at GBX 6,005 ($76.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,224.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,945.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,038.55 ($51.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,030 ($77.26).
