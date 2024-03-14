430 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $82.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

