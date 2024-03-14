40,146 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 375,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.