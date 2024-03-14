3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.70.

MMM opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

