3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 3.9%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. 357,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,750,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $639.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

