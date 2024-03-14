39,020 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 33,015,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,096,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 277.78, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

