267 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after acquiring an additional 991,790 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEF opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.