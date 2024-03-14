2,246 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.51. 1,671,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,763. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

