12,003 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

