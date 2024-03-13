Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $21.19. Zai Lab shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 78,917 shares trading hands.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 139,832 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,714,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

