Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $226.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

