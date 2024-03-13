Zacks Research Comments on EPAM Systems, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $309.00 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,797 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.