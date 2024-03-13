Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the software company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $579.14 on Monday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.