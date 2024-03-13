xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Acquires A$53,645.37 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Kim Hopwood acquired 1,788,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,645.37 ($35,526.74).

xReality Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.22.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

