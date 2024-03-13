Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Down 1.4 %

XNCR opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $3,094,267 over the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after buying an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 254,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,483,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,962,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

